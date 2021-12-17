Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New Investment in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 23.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 20,052 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 44.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 50,089 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 242.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 153,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 108,823 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 144.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 33,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PetroChina by 35.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTR stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.79. PetroChina Company Limited has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.67 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Analysts expect that PetroChina Company Limited will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

