Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 761,356 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $400,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 893,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,207,000 after acquiring an additional 637,220 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 309.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 530,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,282,000 after acquiring an additional 400,773 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,955,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,811,000 after acquiring an additional 272,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,657,000 after buying an additional 239,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 680.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 271,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after buying an additional 236,900 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT opened at $75.84 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.29.

