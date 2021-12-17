Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) vs. Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) and Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Motus GI and Lucid Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $100,000.00 255.77 -$19.26 million ($0.57) -0.93 Lucid Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lucid Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Motus GI.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Motus GI and Lucid Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Motus GI currently has a consensus price target of $1.85, suggesting a potential upside of 249.19%. Lucid Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 196.76%. Given Motus GI’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Lucid Diagnostics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.0% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Motus GI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Motus GI and Lucid Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI -5,675.00% -78.81% -43.22% Lucid Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company was founded in September, 2016 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

