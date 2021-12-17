Reviewing Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) & DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Brixmor Property Group and DiamondRock Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brixmor Property Group 0 9 5 0 2.36 DiamondRock Hospitality 0 3 4 0 2.57

Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus price target of $24.46, indicating a potential upside of 2.96%. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.16%. Given DiamondRock Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DiamondRock Hospitality is more favorable than Brixmor Property Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brixmor Property Group $1.05 billion 6.70 $121.17 million $0.71 33.47 DiamondRock Hospitality $299.49 million 5.96 -$394.38 million ($1.98) -4.28

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than DiamondRock Hospitality. DiamondRock Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brixmor Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and DiamondRock Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brixmor Property Group 18.94% 7.94% 2.56% DiamondRock Hospitality -91.48% -25.28% -13.44%

Volatility and Risk

Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc. operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. The company was founded by Mark W. Brugger, William W. McCarten, and John L. Williams in 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

