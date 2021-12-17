Critical Contrast: Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

3.2% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Accenture shares are held by institutional investors. 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Accenture shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Digital Media Solutions and Accenture, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Media Solutions 0 0 4 0 3.00 Accenture 0 5 18 0 2.78

Digital Media Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $14.63, suggesting a potential upside of 286.90%. Accenture has a consensus price target of $356.55, suggesting a potential downside of 10.99%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than Accenture.

Volatility and Risk

Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accenture has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Accenture’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Media Solutions $333.38 million 0.70 -$8.70 million $0.10 37.80 Accenture $50.53 billion 5.01 $5.91 billion $9.15 43.78

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Media Solutions. Digital Media Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accenture, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Accenture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Media Solutions 1.00% -11.84% 3.39% Accenture 11.69% 29.50% 13.94%

Summary

Accenture beats Digital Media Solutions on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name. The Marketplace segment include fees charge to customer from advertising their business under company’s brand name. The Other segment provides management of digital media services on behalf of customers as well as SaaS. The company was founded by Joseph L. Marinucci, Fernando Borghese, Luis A. Ruelas, Matt Goodman, and David Shteif in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.