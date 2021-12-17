Eldorado Gold’s (ELD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.50 price target on the stock.

ELD has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CSFB set a C$8.75 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.29.

ELD opened at C$11.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$9.52 and a 52-week high of C$18.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.71. The company has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.92.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$300.24 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.8500001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$94,118.25.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

