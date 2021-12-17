HEXO (TSE:HEXO) PT Lowered to C$0.80

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its price objective cut by ATB Capital from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$0.80 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.46.

HEXO stock opened at C$1.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33. HEXO has a 1-year low of C$1.00 and a 1-year high of C$14.00. The stock has a market cap of C$333.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

