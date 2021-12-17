Canaccord Genuity Increases Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$19.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised Cineplex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.81.

Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$12.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$819.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.87. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$8.11 and a 52-week high of C$16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.35) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$250.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.20 million. Analysts predict that Cineplex will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

