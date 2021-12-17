Canaccord Genuity Increases Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$19.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised Cineplex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.81.
Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$12.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$819.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.87. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$8.11 and a 52-week high of C$16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.25.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
