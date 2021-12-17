Analysts Expect First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) will announce ($0.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s earnings. First Wave BioPharma posted earnings of ($3.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($5.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.80) to ($3.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($1.71). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Wave BioPharma.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($2.48).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of First Wave BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Wave BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWBI opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.73. First Wave BioPharma has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $26.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

