Bank of America Downgrades Greif (NYSE:GEF) to Underperform

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $69.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $77.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.97% from the stock’s current price.

GEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Greif from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.35. Greif has a 12 month low of $44.16 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Greif by 294.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greif by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Greif during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Greif during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

