Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,518 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 188.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 192,518 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $962,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 53.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 41.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 51,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESRT shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

