DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 459 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,354,260,000 after buying an additional 654,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,374,000 after buying an additional 319,530 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 726.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,979,000 after buying an additional 318,145 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,845,000 after buying an additional 164,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 280,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,546,000 after buying an additional 160,852 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total transaction of $434,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,143 shares of company stock worth $14,723,399. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TECH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

Shares of TECH opened at $461.53 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $303.13 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

