DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 5,000 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In related news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WSC opened at $39.76 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

