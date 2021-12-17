The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Cigna (NYSE:CI)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $233.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen began coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.61.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $218.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.90 and a 200-day moving average of $218.76. The company has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Cigna has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after acquiring an additional 786,502 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cigna by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,529,000 after acquiring an additional 141,901 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cigna by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,135,000 after acquiring an additional 377,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,146,000 after acquiring an additional 34,923 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

