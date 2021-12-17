Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) in a report released on Thursday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GTHX. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.63. The company has a market cap of $432.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 316.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,242,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,797,000 after purchasing an additional 40,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,502,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,912,000 after acquiring an additional 61,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,162,000 after acquiring an additional 48,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after acquiring an additional 823,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.