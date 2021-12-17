Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells 5,543 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $988,538.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Airbnb stock opened at $156.38 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.18 and a 200-day moving average of $161.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion and a PE ratio of -12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Airbnb by 145.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.95.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

