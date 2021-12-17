Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $208.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.56 and a 200-day moving average of $194.96. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $149.07 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 63.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

