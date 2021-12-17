Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.43.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve stock opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 175.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.