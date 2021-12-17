Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €139.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($156.18) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €137.00 ($153.93) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($148.31) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($178.65) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €138.00 ($155.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €132.27 ($148.62).

Get Airbus alerts:

EPA:AIR opened at €102.40 ($115.06) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €110.21 and a 200-day moving average of €111.86. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a one year high of €99.97 ($112.33).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.