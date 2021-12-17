Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €5.60 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.60 ($6.29) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.49) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.49) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.48) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceconomy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €4.38 ($4.92).

Get Ceconomy alerts:

ETR CEC1 opened at €6.60 ($7.42) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 million and a PE ratio of 11.70. Ceconomy has a 12 month low of €4.38 ($4.92) and a 12 month high of €7.60 ($8.54).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.