Rotala (LON:ROL) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Rotala (LON:ROL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON:ROL opened at GBX 31 ($0.41) on Thursday. Rotala has a 12-month low of GBX 22.42 ($0.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 37 ($0.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.53 million and a P/E ratio of 28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 29.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 29.31.

In other Rotala news, insider Simon Lee Dunn purchased 12,500 shares of Rotala stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £3,750 ($4,955.73). Also, insider Robert Dunn purchased 100,000 shares of Rotala stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($37,002.78). Insiders have acquired a total of 337,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,125,000 in the last quarter.

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It is also involved in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

