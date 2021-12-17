adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €345.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €345.00 ($387.64) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €330.00 ($370.79) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €368.00 ($413.48) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($404.49) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($393.26) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($325.84) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €331.40 ($372.36).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €251.60 ($282.70) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €272.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €291.57. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($183.88) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($225.85).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.