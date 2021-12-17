DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 10,782 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.27%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

