DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 8,634 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,911 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 8,634 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Expedia Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,866 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,033 shares of company stock worth $31,371,771 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPE opened at $154.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.30 and a 1-year high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.97.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

