Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Crane worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Crane by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,943 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,128,000 after acquiring an additional 280,241 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 1,521.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after acquiring an additional 183,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 953,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,117,000 after acquiring an additional 164,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 271,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 148,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

CR opened at $98.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $72.47 and a 12-month high of $108.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

