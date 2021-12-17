John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

JBT opened at $153.02 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.85 and its 200-day moving average is $148.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.54.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $50,766.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total value of $374,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,069 shares of company stock worth $970,131 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

