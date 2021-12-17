Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Packaging Co. of America makes up about 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

NYSE PKG opened at $134.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $127.06 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.24 and a 200-day moving average of $139.26.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

PKG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.