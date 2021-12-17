Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 895 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,630,000 after buying an additional 528,154 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 271,517 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after acquiring an additional 261,034 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after purchasing an additional 187,467 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 143,034 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock opened at $110.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.67 and a 200-day moving average of $107.44. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.44 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

