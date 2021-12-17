Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 396 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $96.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $103.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $7,596,391.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 32,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $3,045,683.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,155 shares of company stock valued at $13,759,358. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

