Jackson Square Capital LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 500.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000.

IHI stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.90.

