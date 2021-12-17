Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 34,041 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 90.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,041 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $57.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 53.71%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.80.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

