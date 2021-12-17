Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 493 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,194.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 9,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.1% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $386.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $387.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.43. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

