Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Applied Capital LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 40.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 151.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 68,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 41,017 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 993,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,064,000 after buying an additional 79,320 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $62.06 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $65.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.95.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.