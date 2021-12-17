Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 133 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 23.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 694 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $658,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Teleflex by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,637,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Teleflex news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.00.

NYSE:TFX opened at $318.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $338.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.00 and a 1-year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

