Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 128 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 10,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $2,254,882.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,145. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCK stock opened at $232.45 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $169.09 and a 12 month high of $236.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.17.

McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

