Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,124 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total value of $978,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,830. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $500.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $560.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $475.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.30.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.57%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

