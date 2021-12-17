Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires New Stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,030 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Orion Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORN. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Orion Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

ORN opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $139.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

