Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $203,000 in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total value of $1,819,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LGND shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $139.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.55 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.03. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.