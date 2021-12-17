-$2.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will post ($2.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.41). Sage Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($6.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($7.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.73) to ($3.88). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 21.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 55.6% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $11,377,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average is $47.35. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $36.13 and a 1-year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

