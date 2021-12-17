Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,250 WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,250 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,060,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,766,000 after acquiring an additional 67,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,969 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,336,000 after acquiring an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 130.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,343,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,572,000 after acquiring an additional 761,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $551,880.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,647 shares of company stock valued at $721,216. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.16. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $56.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.90.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.39 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

