$0.56 EPS Expected for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Targa Resources reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,500%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Targa Resources by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

