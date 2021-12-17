Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NOMD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.29.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $25.17 on Thursday. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.