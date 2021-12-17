Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Given New GBX 311 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 450 ($5.95) to GBX 311 ($4.11) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.61) target price on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

LON:AWE opened at GBX 183 ($2.42) on Thursday. Alphawave IP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 149.20 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 473.60 ($6.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 27.37 and a quick ratio of 27.37. The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,844.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 216.97.

In other Alphawave IP Group news, insider Victoria Hull purchased 78,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £199,999.05 ($264,304.28). Also, insider Michelle Senecal de Fonseca purchased 2,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 191 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £3,823.82 ($5,053.28). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 88,394 shares of company stock worth $22,380,498.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

