$482.01 Million in Sales Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to post $482.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $495.80 million and the lowest is $473.00 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $416.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

MD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $248,225.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $249,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,695 shares of company stock worth $836,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 26,908 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in MEDNAX by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 23,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $25.58 on Friday. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 116.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.10.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

