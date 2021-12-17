Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,573,000 after buying an additional 571,681 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,376,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,087,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,065,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,908,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.