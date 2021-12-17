Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,654,000 after acquiring an additional 311,942 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,288,000 after acquiring an additional 201,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,272,000 after acquiring an additional 175,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,146,000 after acquiring an additional 102,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 11.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,245,000 after acquiring an additional 62,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $82.40 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $75.59 and a 1-year high of $99.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.11.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.61%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $412,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,142 shares of company stock worth $2,050,668. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

