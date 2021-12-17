Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes $253,000 Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 154,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,783,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,687,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 429,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,619,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 473,604 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,382,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,649,000. Institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.