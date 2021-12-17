10,400 Shares in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter worth about $276,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $35,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 116,410 shares of company stock worth $737,718. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

OCUL opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $500.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.11.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. The company had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

