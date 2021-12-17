Quarterhill (QTRHF) and Its Rivals Critical Review

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS: QTRHF) is one of 27 public companies in the “Patent owners & lessors” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Quarterhill to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Quarterhill alerts:

This table compares Quarterhill and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quarterhill -24.53% -6.85% -5.68% Quarterhill Competitors -6,804.45% 0.87% -1.79%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Quarterhill and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quarterhill 0 0 3 0 3.00 Quarterhill Competitors 68 377 828 16 2.61

Quarterhill currently has a consensus price target of $3.63, suggesting a potential upside of 68.60%. As a group, “Patent owners & lessors” companies have a potential upside of 46.44%. Given Quarterhill’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quarterhill is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Quarterhill has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quarterhill’s peers have a beta of 0.89, meaning that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.9% of shares of all “Patent owners & lessors” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of shares of all “Patent owners & lessors” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quarterhill and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quarterhill $107.89 million $13.95 million -12.65 Quarterhill Competitors $327.64 million $21.07 million 19.21

Quarterhill’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Quarterhill. Quarterhill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Quarterhill pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Quarterhill pays out -23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Patent owners & lessors” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 42.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Quarterhill peers beat Quarterhill on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill, Inc. engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses. The Systems segment comprises contracted projects and OEM products which are distributed directly and through a network of distributor/agency relationships. The services segment consists professional services sold on a time and material consulting basis. The Recurring segments comprises service and maintenance contracts, software maintenance contracts, hosted “software as a service“ applications, revenues from running royalties, and data analytics services. The company was founded by Michel Tewfik Fattouche and Hatim Zaghloul on May 14, 1992 and is headquartered in Kitchener, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.