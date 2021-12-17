Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) vs. Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Critical Contrast

Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ebang International and Advanced Micro Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A Advanced Micro Devices 1 11 19 0 2.58

Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus price target of $136.70, suggesting a potential downside of 1.40%. Given Advanced Micro Devices’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advanced Micro Devices is more favorable than Ebang International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.0% of Ebang International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ebang International has a beta of -0.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ebang International and Advanced Micro Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebang International N/A N/A N/A Advanced Micro Devices 26.72% 40.18% 26.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ebang International and Advanced Micro Devices’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebang International $19.00 million 9.23 -$30.67 million N/A N/A Advanced Micro Devices $9.76 billion 17.15 $2.49 billion $3.23 42.92

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Ebang International.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats Ebang International on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ebang International Company Profile

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services. In addition, the company engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of fiber optical telecommunication products, including PDH fiber optical multiplexers, E+E fiber optical multiplexers, 1+1 dual fiber interface back-up fiber optical multiplexers, voice fiber optical multiplexers, date video fiber optical multiplexers, fiber modems, protocol converters, optical fiber transceivers, timeslot multiplexers, PAS repeaters, and others, as well as transmission network and converged communication products. Further, it offers enterprise convergent terminal products, including gigabit passive optical network, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. The company offers Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand. It serves blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. Ebang International Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services. The Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment includes server and embedded processors, semi-custom System-on-Chip products, development services and technology for game consoles. The company was founded by W. J. Sanders III on May 1, 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

